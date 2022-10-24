Boris Johnson pulls out of U.K. Conservative leadership race

Mr. Johnson believes he is well behind front-runner former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak.

Reuters LONDON:
October 24, 2022 02:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. File. | Photo Credit: AP

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson pulled out of the contest to become Britain’s next leader on Sunday, saying he had the support of enough lawmakers to progress to the next stage but is well behind front-runner former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak.

“There is a very good chance that I would be successful in the election with Conservative Party members - and that I could indeed be back in Downing Street on Friday,” Mr. Johnson said in a statement.

“But in the course of the last days I have sadly come to the conclusion that this would simply not be the right thing to do.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“You can’t govern effectively unless you have a united party in parliament.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
United Kingdom
politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app