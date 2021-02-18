Bomb blast kills university professor in Afghan capital: Police

KABUL

18 February 2021

Another person was killed in the attack whose identity was not known yet, but media reports said he was a professor too

A Kabul University professor was killed when a bomb hit his car in Afghanistan's capital on Thursday, police officials said, the first attack in days after a series of such incidents in recent weeks.

Mubasher Muslimyar, an Islamic law professor, was killed in Kabul along with another person, said Ferdaws Faramarz, a police spokesman. The identity of the second individual killed was not immediately known, but media reports said he was a professor too.

Kabul has seen a series of attacks with small magnetic bombs attached under vehicles and other targeted killings against members of security forces, judges, government officials, civilsociety activists and journalists in recent weeks.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack butgovernment officials say Taliban insurgents are to be blame and use such tactics to instill fear while avoiding large-scalecivilian casualties.

The government announced last week that they had arrested a militant group behind making and deploying sticky bombs, but such attacks do continue to occur.

Violence in parts of the country has increased recently aspeace talks between the government and Taliban insurgents havelargely stalled while U.S. President Joe Biden’s administrationreviews how to handle the peace process, including a troopwithdrawal.

Afghan military officials said both local security forcesand the Taliban are preparing for fresh fighting in the spring.