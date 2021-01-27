Biden’s Commerce Secretary nominee talks tough on China

Washington

27 January 2021 22:01 IST

President Joe Biden’s nominee for Commerce Secretary took a tough line on China in her Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday, though she stopped short of singling out which Chinese companies should remain on a list that limits their access to advanced U.S. technology.

“China’s actions have been anti-competitive, hurtful to American workers and businesses, coercive, and, as you point out, they’re culpable for atrocious human rights abuses,” Ms. Raimondo said in response to a question from Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

“So whether it’s the entities list, or tariffs, or countervailing duties, I intend to use all those tools to the fullest extent possible to level the playing field for the American worker.”

