International

Biden-Xi set virtual summit for November 15 to discuss tensions

This combination image shows U.S. President Joe Biden and China's President Xi Jinping | Photo Credit: AP
Sriram Lakshman Washington 12 November 2021 23:01 IST
Updated: 12 November 2021 23:50 IST

It will be their first meeting since Biden took office

U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, will have a virtual meeting on Monday evening, the White House announced. The meeting, their first after Mr Biden took office, has been in the making for a while.

“Following their September 9 phone call, the two leaders will discuss ways to responsibly manage the competition between the United States and the PRC, as well as ways to work together where our interests align,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said via a statement.

“Throughout, President Biden will make clear U.S. intentions and priorities and be clear and candid about our concerns with the PRC,” Ms. Psaki said.

Advertising
Advertising

Mr Biden had requested a face to face meeting during their September call , as per reports at the time. Last month, the two sides had agreed to a virtual summit by the end of this year, when U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met Chinese top diplomat and politburo member Yang Jiechi in Zurich.

Earlier this year, while  outlining its national security priorities, the Biden administration had said China was the “only competitor” capable of “mounting a sustained challenge to a stable and open international system.”

It has also articulated a policy of cooperating with Beijing  where necessary (such as in climate action) and competing when needed. The two countries have continued to have a strained relationship – with China’s growing  assertiveness in the Indo Pacific, trade,  actions during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and, more recently, nuclear weapons, being key concerns for the U.S.

Mr Biden and Mr Xi could also possibly discuss easing visa policies for each other’s journalists and  the re-opening of their consulates in Houston and Chengdu, Reuters reported.

Comments
More In International
China
USA
Read more...