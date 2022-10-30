Biden casts early vote, vows to visit more states in coming days

President Joe Biden puts an “I Voted” sticker on his granddaughter Natalie Biden after they voted during early voting for the 2022 U.S. midterm elections at a polling station on Saturday, in Wilmington, Delaware. | Photo Credit: AP

U.S. President Joe Biden cast an early vote in the crucial Nov. 8 midterm elections on Saturday, joined by his granddaughter Natalie, a first-time voter, and said he would visit more states in coming days to help Democrats fight for every possible vote.

Polls suggest Democrats could lose control of both houses of Congress, with voter discontent over high inflation spoiling the momentum Democrats had hoped to win from a bitter fight with Republicans over abortion rights.

“I’m feeling good,” Mr. Biden told reporters after voting and speaking briefly with an elderly woman in a wheelchair. He said he had been to 36 constituencies already and would make another visit to the battleground state of Pennsylvania next week.

He said visits were also planned to New Mexico and California, as well as Maryland - and his key message would be that voters faced a fundamental choice that could profoundly change the next decades.

“I’m going to be spending the rest of this time making the case that this is not a referendum. It’s a choice, a fundamental choice,” Mr. Biden said. “It’s a choice between two very different visions for the country.”

“Democracy is literally, not figuratively, on the ballot this year,” Mr. Biden told supporters at a $1 million Democratic fundraiser in Philadelphia on Friday, where he also condemned those who have persisted in spreading lies that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.