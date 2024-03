March 31, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - JERUSALEM

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will undergo surgery on March 31 for a hernia his doctors have discovered, a statement from his office said.

The Prime Minister will be fully sedated after his doctors discovered the hernia “during a routine examination”.

“During this time, Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Yariv Levin will serve as acting Prime Minister,” the statement said.

Last year, the 74-year-old underwent surgery to have a pacemaker implanted.

