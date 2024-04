Belgian Prime Minister De Croo announces probe into suspected Russian interference in EU elections

April 12, 2024 03:47 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST - BRUSSELS

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced on April 12 an investigation into suspected Russian interference in Europe-wide elections in June, saying that his country’s intelligence service has confirmed the existence of a network trying to undermine support for Ukraine.

“Belgian intelligence services have confirmed the existence of pro-Russian interference networks with activities in several European countries and also here in Belgium,” Mr. De Croo told reporters in Brussels.

“According to our intelligence service the objectives of Moscow are very clear. The objective is to help elect more pro-Russian candidates to the European Parliament and to reinforce a certain pro-Russian narrative in that institution,” he said.

Mr. De Croo, whose country holds the European Union’s rotating presidency, said the “the goal is very clear: a weakened European support for Ukraine serves Russia on the battlefield and that is the real aim of what has been uncovered in the last weeks.”

Europe-wide polls are being held on June 6-9 to elect a new European Union parliament.

