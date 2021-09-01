Bangladeshi vaccine scientist wins Ramon Magsaysay award

Islamabad/Dhaka

01 September 2021 04:54 IST

A Bangladeshi vaccine scientist and a microfinance pioneer from Pakistan were among the five recipients of this year’s Ramon Magsaysay Award — regarded as the Asian version of the Nobel Prize — announced on Tuesday.

Apart from Dr. Firdausi Qadri from Bangladesh and Muhammad Amjad Saqib from Pakistan, the other winners are Filipino fisher and community environmentalist Roberto Ballon, American Steven Muncy for humanitarian work and refugee assistance and Indonesian torch bearer for investigative journalism, Watchdoc.

Dr. Qadri, 70, who has a doctorate from Liverpool University, U.K., joined International Centre For Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh, (an international health research institute based in Dhaka) in 1988. She was recognised for “her passion and life-long devotion to the scientific profession,” the award citation said.

Advertising

Advertising