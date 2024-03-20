Baloch militants attack Pakistan’s Gwadar Port; 8 terrorists killed

March 20, 2024 06:26 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Karachi

Heavily-armed Baloch militants forcibly entered the Gwadar Port Authority Complex and opened fire while multiple explosions were also reported in the area in Pakistan’s troubled Balochistan province on March 20, media reports said.

Citing Makran Commissioner Saeed Ahmed Umrani, Dawn.com reported that a large contingent of police and security forces reached the scene while intense firing is going on.

Security forces foiled the attack on the Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) complex and killed the eight attackers, the Express Tribune newspaper reported, citing sources. The attackers were neutralised while trying to gain entry into the port complex, it said.

Majeed Brigade of the proscribed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack, the report said.

Insurgency in Balochistan

Balochistan, bordering Iran and Afghanistan, is home to a long-running violent insurgency. Baloch insurgent groups have previously carried out several attacks targeting the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

Thousands of Chinese personnel are working in Pakistan on a number of projects being carried out under the aegis of the CPEC.

The separatist BLA is opposed to China’s investments in Balochistan and accuses China and Pakistan of exploitation of the resource-rich province.

The attack comes on a day when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asserted that his government will not tolerate any acts of cross-border terrorism.

According to an annual security report issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies, a think tank, Pakistan witnessed 1,524 violence-related fatalities and 1,463 injuries from 789 terror attacks and counter-terror operations in 2023 — marking a six-year high record.

Renewed threat by militancy

Days after what is now known as the Mir Ali attack in the restive northwest Pakistan, Mr. Sharif was addressing the first meeting of the apex committee – a top official civil-military body tasked to tackle militancy – since the new government came to power earlier in the month.

Pakistan is facing a renewed threat by militancy. Over the weekend, two Pakistan Army officers and five soldiers were killed in a terror attack at Mir Ali in the troubled northwest of the country.

Without naming any country, Mr. Sharif asserted that his country would not tolerate any cross-border terrorism from the neighbouring countries “under no circumstances.”

He said that Pakistan would like to have peace with all neighbours and urged them to come and sit with Pakistan to devise a plan against terrorism “with sincerity of purpose work towards eradicating it.”

“We want to exist in a very peaceful environment with our neighbouring brothers — do trade, commerce and expand our relations — but unfortunately, if a neighbour’s land is used for terrorism, this is intolerable” he stated.

The premier also hoped that “our neighbouring country will carefully consider my invitation.” There has been an uptick in the incidents of terrorism in Pakistan since the Taliban took over the government in Kabul in 2021, dashing hopes in Islamabad that a friendly government in Afghanistan would help to tackle militancy.

