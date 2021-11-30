Azerbaijan Army chopper crash kills 14

Baku

30 November 2021 21:24 IST

Fourteen people died on Tuesday in an Azerbaijani military helicopter crash which went down in the east of the Caucasus country during a training flight, officials said.

“Fourteen people died and two more were wounded as a result of a state border service helicopter crash,” the ex-Soviet republic’s frontier guard said in a statement.

It said all of the victims were military servicemen.

Advertising

Advertising

Earlier Tuesday, the country’s border service and prosecutor general said in a joint statement that “a military helicopter belonging to Azerbaijan’s state border service crashed today at Garakheybat airfield in the Khyzy region at approximately 10:40 a.m. (GMT 0640) while conducting a training flight.”

The incident came two weeks after Azerbaijan and neighbouring Armenia engaged in the worst fighting along their shared border.