Sydney church stabbing: Several people including bishop injured; one arrested

April 15, 2024 05:06 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - SYDNEY

Local media reported that a church leader and several worshippers were stabbed during a service at the church

Reuters

Its the second stabbing incident in Sydney after six people were killed in a knife attack at a mall in Sydney’s Bondi area on Saturday. File. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A number of people were injured in a stabbing at a church in Walkley, about 30 km (18 miles) west of the Sydney central business district, police authorities said on April 15.

Officers arrested a male and he is assisting police with inquiries, a police statement said.

The injured people suffered non-life threatening injuries and are being treated by paramedics, police said.

Local media reported that a church leader and several worshippers were stabbed during a service at the church. Videos of the incident circulating online showed a man lunging and stabbing a speaker.

Its the second stabbing incident in Sydney after six people were killed in a knife attack at a mall in Sydney's Bondi area on Saturday.

Related Topics

Australia

