ASEAN chair Cambodia alarmed over escalating Myanmar violence

"We are deeply saddened by the growing casualties, and the immense suffering that ordinary people in Myanmar have endured," the ASEAN chair said in a statement.

Reuters
October 26, 2022 10:45 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Representational image only. File | Photo Credit: AP

“The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is gravely concerned about an escalation of violence in Myanmar and is calling for restraint and an immediate cessation of fighting,” the bloc’s chair Cambodia said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Myanmar has been trapped in a cycle of violence since the army ousted Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government in February 2021, detaining her and thousands of activists and launching a brutal crackdown that has given rise to armed resistance movements. Recent weeks have seen some of the bloodiest incidents, with dozens killed.

In a statement, the ASEAN chair cited the bombing of Myanmar's largest prison, conflict in Karen State and an air strike in Kachin State on Sunday, which is reported to have killed at least 50 people.

"We are deeply saddened by the growing casualties, and the immense suffering that ordinary people in Myanmar have endured," said the statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The conflict was not only exacerbating the humanitarian situation but was also undermining efforts to implement a peace “consensus” agreed between ASEAN and the junta last year,” said the statement.

"We, therefore, strongly urge utmost restraint and immediate cessation to violence," said the statement, which called for all parties to pursue dialogue.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ASEAN is leading diplomatic efforts to bring peace to Myanmar but the junta has done little to implement the "consensus", which committed to an immediate halt to violence and the start of dialogue towards a peace agreement. ASEAN Foreign Ministers are due to meet on Thursday to discuss the crisis, Cambodia said on Sunday.

A group of 457 Myanmar civil society organisations have called in an open letter for ASEAN leaders to scrap the peace plan it agreed with the military and instead work with civilian leaders and a shadow government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
ASEAN
Myanmar

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app