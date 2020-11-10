Armenia, Azerbaijan agree on peace deal

Yerevan

10 November 2020 22:09 IST

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on a deal with Russia to end fierce clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday, after a string of Azerbaijani victories in its fight to retake the disputed region.

Hundreds of Russian peacekeepers were en route to the ethnic Armenian territory, which broke from Azerbaijan’s control during a war in the 1990s, just hours after ceasefire took effect.

But the agreement sparked outrage in Armenia, with angry protesters storming the government headquarters in the capital Yerevan where they ransacked offices and broke windows.

Advertising

Advertising

Crowds also entered Parliament and demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. “I have taken this decision as a result of an analysis of the military situation,” he said.