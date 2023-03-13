ADVERTISEMENT

Americans can ‘have confidence’ in banking system, says U.S. President Joe Biden

March 13, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Washington

The U.S. President reassured that their banking system is safe despite sudden collapse of SVB.

AFP

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the banking crisis after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington on March 13, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

President Joe Biden on March 13, 2023 reassured Americans that their banking system is safe in the wake of the sudden collapse of SVB and the federal takeover of a second bank.

“Americans can have confidence that the banking system is safe. Your deposits will be there when you need them,” he said in televised remarks from the White House.

Also read: Silicon Valley Bank ‘contagion’ may leave India unscathed

“US taxpayers will not be on the hook for the rescue of depositors at the failed SVB bank,” Mr. Biden said, telling Americans that the crisis was under control.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

While the government is ensuring that SVB depositors get their money back, “no losses will be borne by the taxpayers,” he said. “The money will come from the fees that banks pay into the deposit insurance.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

USA / banking

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US