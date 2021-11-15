American Airlines to connect New Delhi - New York

NEW DELHI

15 November 2021 22:32 IST

The airline resumes India services after 10 years

American Airlines on Monday announced the launch of its maiden flight into India after a gap of 10 years which will connect New Delhi with New York from November 12,2021.

The airline will offer a daily service for which it will operate a Boeing 777-300.

It will offer a four - class configuration, which will include eight first-class lay-flat seats, 52 business lay-flat seats, 28 premium economy recliner seats and 216 main cabin seats.

"With the easing of travel between global destinations, and with more routes and options being made available soon, international travel is expected to gain huge momentum,” said Molly Wilkinson, Vice President - Regulatory & International Affairs, American Airlines in a press statement.

The airline recently announced plans for a codeshare agreement with IndiGo. Through the codeshare agreement, IndiGo’s domestic routes in India will provide a wider travel option for American’s customers arriving on the carrier's New Delhi flights.

United Airlines, the only U.S. carrier flying to India, connects Delhi from Newark and San Francisco and Mumbai from Newark. Delta Air Lines which had started services to India in 2019, discontinued flights in March 2020. Air India is the only Indian carrier with direct flights to the US and provides services to New York JFK, Newark, Chicago, San Francisco and Washington.