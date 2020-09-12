50 dead as gold mine collapses in east Congo

Kinhasa

12 September 2020 22:13 IST

Diwa Honorş, who survived the tragedy, said more than 50 people were in the mines, which are about 50m deep.

More than 50 people are dead after landslips caused the collapse of three artisanal gold mines near the city of Kamituga in eastern Congo’s South Kivu province on Friday, officials said.

“The diggers and the transporters of the stones were swallowed up by the waters,” said Kamituga Mayor Alexandre Bundya.

Most of the dead were young people, according to a statement from the office of the Governor of South Kivu, Theo Ngwabidje Kasi, who offered condolences to their families.