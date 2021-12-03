17 suspected Omicron cases after Oslo party

Oslo

03 December 2021 21:25 IST

At least 17 people who caught COVID-19 after a Christmas party with more than 100 guests in Oslo last week are suspected of having the Omicron variant, officials said on Friday.

“So far, 60 people have tested positive (for COVID-19) with PCR tests, and four with antigen tests,” the city of Oslo said in a statement.

“Seventeen are probably Omicron, but that has yet to be confirmed. So far, one case is confirmed to be Omicron after sequencing.”

