12 arrested after clashes outside Iranian Embassy in London

Police said bottles and other items were thrown at officers trying to protect the embassy building, and that protesters also targeted the nearby Islamic Centre of England

AP London
September 26, 2022 18:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Iranian Embassy in London. Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: AP

British police said on Monday that 12 people were arrested and at least five police officers were seriously injured after violent disorder broke out during protests outside the Iranian Embassy in London.

ADVERTISEMENT

Large crowds had gathered all week outside the compound to protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody in Iran after she was detained by the country's morality police.

The Metropolitan Police force said most protesters had been peaceful, but on Sunday a group of activists sought to confront police and other protesters with different views.

Police said bottles and other items were thrown at officers trying to protect the embassy building, and that protesters also targeted the nearby Islamic Centre of England.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

At least five officers were hospitalised with injuries including broken bones, police said.

Amini was arrested for allegedly breaking headscarf rules and died on September 16.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Iranian police said she died of a heart attack and wasn't mistreated, but her family has cast doubt on that account.

The London clashes came as protests over her death spread across dozens of Iranian cities, towns and villages.

Iran's Foreign Ministry said Sunday it summoned Britain's ambassador to protest what it described as a hostile atmosphere created by London-based Farsi language media outlets.

The ministry alleged the news outlets have provoked disturbances and the spread of riots in Iran at the top of their programs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
United Kingdom
Iran
unrest, conflicts and war

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app