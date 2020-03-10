Youth arrested for sexual assault of minor

CUDDALORE

10 March 2020 15:56 IST

He was detained under Goondas Act on Monday

A 22-year-old man arrested in connection with the abduction and sexual assault of a minor girl in January was detained under the Goondas Act on Monday.

The accused D. Sathish of Tiruvarur district had abducted the 15-year-old girl and sexually abused her.

The Puduchathiram police arrested Sathish and a case was registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Based on the recommendations of Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav, Collector V. Anbuselvan ordered his detention under the Goondas Act. The orders were served on him in the Cuddalore Central Prison.