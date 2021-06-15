With a count of 309, U.T. records fewest cases since May

Puducherry

15 June 2021 00:06 IST

The new cases in the Union Territory dropped to 309, the lowest in a day in over a month, as active cases went below the 5,000 mark and recovery rate rose to 94 per cent on Monday.

The UT reported seven deaths that raised the cumulative toll to 1,691.

Puducherry recorded four deaths and Karaikal three.

Advertising

Advertising

The patients, included six women, and were in the 42 to 87 age range.

The region-wise cumulative toll stood at 1,351 in Puducherry followed by Karaikal (208), Yanam (100) and Mahe (32).

Significantly, while Puducherry accounted for 240 of the new cases detected from 7,657 tests, the districts in the region reported less than 250 cases and the numbers in the enclaves were Karaikal (47), Yanam (eight) and Mahe (14).

The test positivity rate was 4.04 per cent, case fatality rate 1.50 per cent and recovery rate 94.12 per cent.

With 686 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the tally of active cases stood at 4,947, including 802 in hospitals and 4,145 in home isolation.

The cumulative caseload to date in the UT was 1,12,837 against 1,06,199 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 1.17 lakh tests conducted so far over a lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 22 healthcare workers, seven frontline personnel and 2,331 members of the public took Covid vaccines in the last 24 hours. The total number of persons covered by vaccination aggregated 3,24,328, including 36,429 healthcare staff, 22,649 frontline workers and 2,12,820 members of the public.