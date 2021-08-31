Will not contest next poll: BJP MLA

PUDUCHERRY

31 August 2021 04:36 IST

BJP legislator A. John Kumar on Monday said he would not contest the next Assembly poll if the NDA government failed to get Statehood and did not succeed in getting the legacy loan waived by the Centre.

Participating in the Budget discussion, Mr. John Kumar said the proposals in the Budget are all welcome moves by the government. However, the Union Territory could achieve bigger strides only if the government succeeded in obtaining Statehood and getting the inherited loans waived, he said.

"Our government should press for these two demands. If we don't succeed I will not contest the next Assembly polls, " he said.

It might be recalled that the BJP has so far not openly taken a stand on Statehood.