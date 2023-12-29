Well-being of the elderly is State’s responsibility, says Rangasamy

December 29, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The government has an abiding responsibility to ensure the well being of the elderly in society, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said.

Addressing a recent event for the elderly under the auspices of the State-run Pondicherry Society for the Care of the Aged (Poncare) at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, Mr. Rangasamy said when the elderly reached a phase in life where they required additional care, the onus of extending a helping hand was as much on the State as on their children.

Mr. Rangasamy pointed out that Puducherry was perhaps the only State or U.T. to provide the old age pension benefit from the age of 55 years. The aim of welfare schemes for the elderly as they advance in age was to make them financially independent, he added.

He also emphasised the importance of ensuring uninterrupted delivery of benefits to the elderly.

Speaker R. Selvam, C. Djeacoumar, Agriculture Minister, V. Aroumougame, Government Whip, S. Ramesh, MLA, A. Kumaran, Director of Social Welfare and S. Sreedharan from Poncare participated.

On the occasion, prizes were awarded to the winners of the sports competitions held on the occasion of the International Day of Elderly. Free eye glasses and yoga mats were also provided.

