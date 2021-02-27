Wall painting, writing for election purposes banned in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

27 February 2021 12:15 IST

Wall painting with ink, chalk, paint or any other material for the purpose of political propaganda and electioneering has been banned till the completion of the Assembly election process in the Union Territory.

Special Secretary (Revenue) Purva Garg in a notification said the Lt Governor has directed that “no person shall impair or interfere with the appearance and beauty or damage, disfigure, erect, fix, spoil or injure in any manner or deface any place open to public in the whole of UT.”

However, programmes conducted by the Government under the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) for election purposes has been exempted, the notification said.

The notification has been issued on the directions of the Election Commission of India to ensure the holding of free and fair elections and to ensure a level playing field to all political parties and candidates. The political parties, candidates or their supporters should desist from wall writing and painting, Ms. Garg said.