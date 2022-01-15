Varsity offers additional chance to complete degree

PUDUCHERRY

15 January 2022 23:31 IST

Last date for re-registration extended to January 25

The Pondicherry University has decided to give an additional chance to students for completing their degree courses under the Distance Education Programme.

Taking into account the demand from students, Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh has decided to give an additional chance to MBA, M.Com, MA (English, Sociology and Hindi) students, who have exhausted the maximum period prescribed for completion of their degree, the University said in a release.

Students who did their MBA courses from academic year 2005-06 to 2016, and M.Com and MA students of academic year 2014-15 to 2016, have been given the opportunity.

Students, who want to avail the chance to appear for the examinations are directed to re-register themselves immediately with the Director, Directorate of Distance Education, Pondicherry University. The last date for re-registration has been extended to January 25, the release said.

For more details log on to https://dde.pondiuni.edu.in