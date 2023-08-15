U.T. will make significant contribution towards making India a developed nation, says Puducherry Chief Minister

August 15, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Exuding confidence in bringing economic prosperity to the Union Territory, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Tuesday said the contribution of Puducherry will be considerable towards making the country a developed nation by 2047.

Delivering his Independence Day address after hoisting the national flag near Gandhi Statue on Beach Road, the Chief Minister said Puducherry would make a significant contribution towards development of the country.

“With the blessings of the Prime Minister, the government during the last two years was able to take up several development works and re-start works that were remaining idle for the past few years,” he said.

The government was in the process of constructing an Assembly-cum-Administrative complex at a cost of ₹525 crore. The government also planned to establish a National Law University at a cost of ₹483 crore. A detailed project report would be submitted to the Centre for availing funds to develop infrastructure aimed at tourism promotion. Focus would be to augment tourism infrastructure so to attract more visitors, Mr. Rangasamy said.

The government was in the process of setting up a one MLD per day desalination plant in Puducherry. The construction of the plant is estimated to cost around ₹14.5 crore.

Steps have been initiated to set up cancer treatment facility at the Government Medical College. The government has approached the Centre for permission to set up a medical university here, the Chief Minister said. A sum of ₹43 crore has been set aside this fiscal to distribute free laptops to 11,083 students in Plus One and Plus Two.

The Chief Minister on his arrival at the Independence Day celebrations was given a guard of honour by the territorial police. Various contingents of the Police, Fire and Rescue Services, NCC, Children Traffic Corps and school students took part in an impressive march-past. Cultural programmes involving artists from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Odhisha, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Assam were held.

Puducherry Speaker R. Selvam, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar, legislators and senior officials attended the celebrations on Beach Road.

The government also organised Independence Day celebrations at the enclaves of Karaikal, Yanam and Mahe. While Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan was the chief guest at the event held in Yanam, Minister for Transport C.handirapriyanga and Minister for Civil Supplies A. K. Sai J. Saravanan Kumar were the guests at Karaikal and Mahe respectively.

