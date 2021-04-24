U.T. records 792 fresh cases and two deaths

Testing time: Residents waiting to get themselves tested at a Health and Wellness Centre in Kosapalayam.

PUDUCHERRY

24 April 2021 01:07 IST

620 cases in Puducherry alone; active cases cross 6,300

The Union Territory recorded 792 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, pushing the active cases figure past the 6,300-mark. Two more deaths raised the toll to 728.

Both the fatalities were recorded in Puducherry. While a 57-year-old patient died at Sri Lakshmi Narayana Institute of Medical Science Medical College & Hospital, a 53-year-old passed away at IGMCRI. Neither of them had any co-morbidities.

With this, the region-wise toll stood at 582 in Puducherry, 88 in Karaikal, 46 in Yanam and 12 in Mahe.

Of the new cases, which were confirmed from 5,081 tests, 620 were reported in Puducherry, 92 in Karaikal, 47 in Yanam and 33 in Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 15.58%, the case fatality rate 1.42% and the recovery rate 86.26%.

With 383 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 6,330. Of them, 1,297 patients were in hospitals while 5,033 were in home isolation.

The Union Territory’s tally stands at 51,372, while a total of 44,314 patients have recovered so far.

Of an estimated 7.53 lakh tests carried out by the Health Department till date, over 6.8 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 89 healthcare workers, 48 frontline staff and 1,438 members of the public took their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The total number of people vaccinated so far is 1,79,693, including 30,946 healthcare personnel, 18,222 frontline workers and 1,12,280 members of the public.