U.T. records 17 fresh cases of COVID-19 , zero deaths

PUDUCHERRY

22 November 2021 23:12 IST

The number of active cases stands at 304

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory while 17 new cases were confirmed on Monday.

Puducherry logged 11 of the new cases, which were detected from 1,265 tests. Karaikal reported two cases and Mahe reported four.No new case was reported from Yanam.

The cumulative toll in the Union Territory remained at 1,870 of which Puducherry logged 1,463, Karaikal 250, Yanam 108 and Mahe 49.

With 36 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 304. Of this, 54 patients were in hospital and 250 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 1.34% , case fatality rate 1.45% and recovery rate 98.31%.

The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,28,680 cases against 1,26,506 recoveries so far..

Of an estimated 19.65 lakh tests conducted to date, over 16.65 lakh were negative.

Meanwhile, 929 persons took the COVID-19 vaccinein the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has administered 11,76,677 doses so far.