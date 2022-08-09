Puducherry

U.T. records 105 COVID-19 cases; 113 recoveries

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY August 09, 2022 21:17 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 21:17 IST

The Union Territory recorded 105 COVID-19 cases against 113 recoveries on Tuesday.

Puducherry recorded 62 of the new cases, which were detected from 1,755 tests, followed by Karaikal (25) and Yanam (18). No new case was reported in Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 5.98%, case fatality rate 1.15% and recovery rate 98.49%.

The overall tally is 1,967 deaths, 632 active cases (seven patients in hospital and 625 in home isolation), a total of 1,71,756 cases and 1,69,157 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 23.60 lakh tests conducted so far, over 19.97 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 10,236 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 19,14,507 vaccine doses.

