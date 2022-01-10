U.T. logs 489 fresh cases; TPR increases to 31.5%

Puducherry

10 January 2022

Puducherry logged 438 of the cases

The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) surged to 31.5% as 489 fresh COVID-19 cases were detected from 1,570 tests in the Union Territory on Monday. No death was reported in the last 24 hours.

While Puducherry accounted for 438 of the these infections. Karaikal logged 49, Yanam and Mahe recorded one case each.

With 17 patients recovering from the virus in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 1,722. Of this, 112 were in hospital and 1,610 in home isolation. The case fatality rate was 1.43% and the recovery rate 97.25%. The cumulative toll remained at 1,882, with Puducherry logging 1,470, Karaikal 251, Yanam 109 and Mahe 52.

The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,31,211 cases and 1,27,607 recoveries so far. Of an estimated 20.73 lakh tests conducted to date, over 17.61 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 1,837 persons took the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has administered an aggregate of 14,65,767 doses (8,85,544 first doses and 5,80,223 second).