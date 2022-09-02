U.T. logs 33 new cases of COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Territory recorded 33 COVID-19 cases against 55 recoveries on Friday.

Puducherry logged 29 of the new cases, which were detected from 696 tests, followed by Karaikal (3) and Yanam (1). No new case was reported in Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 4.74%, case fatality rate 1.14% and recovery rate 98.69%.

ADVERTISEMENT

The overall tally is 1,969 deaths, 293 active cases (nine patients in hospital and 284 in home isolation), a total of 1,72,934 cases and 1,70,672 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 23.81 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.16 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 5,831 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 20,77,934 vaccine doses.