Union Territory records 33 new COVID-19 cases

Mobile testing: Healthcare personnel lifting samples at a camp at Gandhi Thidal in Puducherry on Tuesday.

PUDUCHERRY

29 December 2020 01:54 IST

The active case case count now stands at 357

The Union Territory on Monday registered 33 new COVID-19 cases from 1,828 tests conducted for the virus.

As per statistics released by the Health Department, 20 new cases were detected in Mahe region while Puducherry registered 10.

The remaining three new cases were registered in Karaikal. Thirty-five patients were cured and discharged during the period from Sunday morning to Monday morning, the data said.

The active cases now stand at 357, including 210 under home isolation. Currently, there are 147 patients undergoing treatment at various government hospitals in four regions of the Union Territory. The total number of patients tested is 4,76,570. While the fatality rate stood at 1.66 %, the recovery rate had increased to 97.40%.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, a total of 38,028 patients were infected with the virus, data revealed.

Nearby district tallies

Cuddalore district reported 16 fresh cases on Monday, taking the district’s tally to 24,627. While 24,228 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 84.

In Villupuram, 13 persons tested positive, taking the total number of cases in the district to 14,962.

Kallakurichi district reported five positive cases, taking the overall count to 10,795.