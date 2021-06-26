Union Territory records 228 fresh COVID-19 cases

PUDUCHERRY

26 June 2021 23:57 IST

The Union Territory on Saturday recorded two COVID-19 deaths, 421 recoveries and 228 new cases from 8,018 tests, at a test positivity rate of less than 3%.

Puducherry and Karaikal recorded one death each, taking the cumulative toll to 1,741.

The region-wise toll in the Union Territory is Puducherry 1,390, Karaikal 216, Yanam 102 and Mahe 33.

Advertising

Advertising

Puducherry reported under 200 cases after several weeks, adding 166 new patients, followed by Karaikal (43), Yanam (13) and Mahe (six). The number of active cases stood at 2,775 with 474 patients in hospitals and 2,301 in home isolation. The test positivity rate was 2.84% and case fatality rate 1.50%, while the overall recovery rate improved to 96.12%. The Union Territory has recorded a cumulative aggregate of 1,16,414 cases against 1,11,898 recoveries. Of an estimated 12.76 lakh tests conducted till date, over 10.96 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 48 healthcare workers, 11 frontline staff and 6,087 members of the public took vaccine shots in the last 24 hours.

The total number of people vaccinated in the Union Territory is 4,63,464, including 37,133 healthcare personnel, 22,866 frontline workers and 3,43,044 members of the public.