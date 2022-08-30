Union Territory logs 39 COVID cases

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Territory recorded 39 COVID-19 cases and 59 recoveries on Tuesday.

Puducherry logged 24 new cases, which were detected from 732 tests, followed by Karaikal (9) and Yanam (6). No new case was reported in Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 5.33%, the case fatality rate 1.14% and the recovery rate 98.67%.

The overall tallies are 1,968 deaths, 322 active cases (10 patients in hospital and 312 in home isolation), a total of 1,72,823 cases and 1,70,533 recoveries.

Of an estimated 23.79 lakh tests done so far, over 20.15 lakh have returned negative.

Meanwhile, 8,470 people took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The Union Territory has administered a total of 20,61,662 vaccine doses so far.