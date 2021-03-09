Union Territory logs 14 new cases

PUDUCHERRY

09 March 2021 01:40 IST

17,243 persons immunised so far

Puducherry recorded 14 new cases while posting 19 recoveries from COVID-19 on Monday.

The new cases were reported from Puducherry (13) and Karaikal (one).

No new cases emerged in Mahe and Yanam in the last 24 hours.

The active cases across the Union Territory stood at 171, including 83 in hospitals and 88 in home isolation.

The cumulative toll stands at 670, tally of cases at 39,882 and recoveries at 39,041.

The test positivity rate was 3.42%, case fatality rate 1.68% and recovery rate 97.89%.

Of an estimated 6.39 lakh tests conducted by the Health Department to date, about 5.94 lakh returned negative.

As on Sunday, 17,243 persons had been immunised in the Union Territory.

10 fresh cases

Cuddalore district reported 10 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the district’s tally to 25,238.

While 24,887 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 47.

In Villupuram district, two persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 15,286.

No positive case was reported in Kallakurichi district on Monday.