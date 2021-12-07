Uchimedu Tank Bund Association seeks Home Ministry intervention to stop dumping of waste

PUDUCHERRY

G. Sathiyamoorthy, president of the association said dumping of waste and creation of structures are not permitted within the 100 m buffer zone from the water body

The Uchimedu Tank Bund Association has urged the Union Home Ministry, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), National Green Tribunal (NGT) and Secretary, Science and Technology Department, Government of Puducherry to take immediate steps to stop dumping of waste around the Uchimedu Tank.

G. Sathiyamoorthy, president, in his letter on December 6, wanted the Home Ministry and CPCB to issue necessary direction to the territorial administration to stop all illegal activities being carried out near the pond.

The letter cited The Hindu report on December 2 on dumping of waste near the lake and paddy fields. In the report, an official of the Puducherry Pollution Control Board was quoted as saying the Bahour Commune panchayat has been asked to construct a wall around the place where waste was dumped. The association said dumping of the waste and construction of a concrete wall near the pond was illegal.

Mr. Sathiyamoorthy said, “As per the CPCB guidelines Section 5.3, neither dumping of waste, landfill, nor even creation of any impervious structures are permissible within the 100 m buffer zone from the water body. Thus giving lame instructions that creation of a wall or providing a lining /compound wall, is in complete violation of the directives of the NGT and CPCB,”

The association has urged the authorities to take disciplinary action against the erring officers, Mr Sathiyamoorthy said in the letter.