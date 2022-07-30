Two students feared drowned in Puducherry

July 30, 2022 18:54 IST

Their friends saw the duo getting washed away by the waves

Two students from Mangalam village were feared drowned near Chinnaveerampattinam coast.

Iyyanar and Aswin, both aged 18, entered the sea on Friday evening. Their friends who were sitting on the beach saw the two getting washed away by the waves.

On hearing the cries of people standing on the beach, the fishermen first launched a search but could not trace the boys. Coast guard personnel also swung into action but the search till late night proved to be futile. The Ariankuppam police have registered a case. After clearing Plus Two, the students were waiting to join college for a degree.