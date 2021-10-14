Two mini fishing harbours planned

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Speaker E. Selvam visited the site at Pannithittu on Wednesday.

14 October 2021 01:01 IST

Union Ministry of Fisheries has given in-principle consent to establish two mini fishing harbours in Puducherry.

Following this, the Department of Fisheries identified one site at Pannithittu here and another at T. R. Pattinam in Karaikal region.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, officials from the PWD and Fisheries Department visited the site at Pannithittu. A team from the Central Institute of Coastal Engineering for Fishery, a government of India enterprise, would visit the two identified localities and prepare a techno-economic feasibility report. Based on the report, the Ministry would sanction funds for the construction of the mini harbours.

Speaker R. Selvam, in whose constituency the site has been identified, said the harbour was a long-pending demand of fishermen residing in the hamlets of Narambai, Pannithittu and Murthikuppam. The harbour would help them berth at least 500 vessels, he added.