TPR crosses 43% as U.T. sees 1,160 fresh cases

PUDUCHERRY

17 January 2022 00:22 IST

Puducherry recorded one death

The Union Territory recorded 1,160 fresh COVID-19 cases from 2,657 tests at a test positivity rate (TPR) of 43.6%, and one death on Sunday.

Puducherry accounted for 974 of the fresh infections, followed by Karaikal, which logged 129, Mahe 40 and Yanam 17.

With 142 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases in the Union Territory stood at 7,602. Of these, 133 were in hospital and 7,469 in home isolation.

The case fatality rate was 1.37% and the recovery rate 92.96%. With the death of a patient in Puducherry, the cumulative toll in the Union Territory went up to 1,887, with Puducherry accounting for 1,472 deaths, Karaikal 252, Yanam 109 and Mahe 54.

The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,37,710 cases and 1,28,021 recoveries so far.

Of an estimated 20.95 lakh tests conducted to date, over 17.75 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 1,171 persons took the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered a total of 14,97,073 vaccine doses.