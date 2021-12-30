Tourists checked for COVID-19 vaccination certificates in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

30 December 2021 17:14 IST

A Health Department release says suitable action would be taken against those not following COVID-19 protocol

The Health Department has started checking tourists for COVID-19 vaccination certificates at various entry points in the town.

A release from the department here said tourists who are not vaccinated will be administered the jab. A joint inspection by line departments has been formed to check vaccination certificates of tourists and to ascertain whether people are observing COVID-19-appropriate behaviour during New Year celebrations.

Hotels and resorts organising events should make available copies of vaccination certificates of participants at the front office. Suitable action would be initiated against those not following COVID-19 protocol, the release said.

Advertising

Advertising