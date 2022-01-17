The menace of vehicles with protruding goods

PUDUCHERRY

17 January 2022 05:21 IST

Despite accidents, authorities are yet to end the violation

Goods vehicles carrying iron rods and pipes protruding outside the body frame continue to have a free run in the city, posing serious risks to road users.

In 2014, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways amended the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR), 1989, that allowed protrusions of up to one metre beyond the body frame, to ensure that the materials carried on lorries remained within the vehicles’ length.

Despite the ban on the practice, a large number of transport vehicles with protruding rods, pipes or girders can be seen plying on the city’s roads, especially on Kamaraj Salai, Anna Salai and 100-feet Road.

The Transport Department and the traffic police have not been able to put an end to the menace, even after several accidents involving two-wheelers and cars were reported.

“Lorries carrying iron rods, angles, pipes, poles and other construction materials are a common sight on the city’s roads. When a lorry carrying iron rods applies a sudden brake, the vehicle behind it would be caught unawares, and this could result in fatal accidents. The problem gets aggravated when the vehicle is parked on the road, as there are no warning signs,” said Vinoth Thanvinsun, a resident of Raj Bhavan.

A Transport Department official said, “Carrying iron rods and other goods protruding beyond the body frame is punishable under Section 190 (3) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Lorry operators have been warned against overloading their vehicles beyond the body frame, and have been asked to cover the load with tarpaulin.” “The lorry drivers seldom followthe practice of fixing blinkers on the rear of the vehicles. Though enforcement teams conduct surprise checks, there is little policing on the arterial thoroughfares. The department will step up surveillance,” he added.

M. Sivasankaran, president, Puducherry Traders’ Federation, conceded that a few traders were violating the ban.

Pandemic effect

“There have been problems with the implementation of the Central Act in Puducherry due to the pandemic over the last two years. The government should call a meeting of transport operators and traders and spread awareness about the menace. We will advise our members not to overload vehicles,” he said.

“If a vehicle has goods protruding beyond the body frame, the police should not allow it to move. A fine should be levied and the excess load should be removed on the spot. The authorities should ensure that the goods are carried with strict adherence to the traffic norms. There should be zero tolerance of such vehicles, and strict enforcement of the law is the need of the hour,” an urban planner said.