Terracotta artist receives Padma award
Munusamy has received several national and State awards
Terracotta artist V. K. Munusamy was conferred with the Padma award at a function at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.
He received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind.
Mr. Munusamy has received several awards, including six national awards and State awards. Born in a small hamlet near Villianur, he got exposed to the art at a very young age, thanks to his parents.
