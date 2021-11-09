Terracotta artist receives Padma award

V.K. Munusamy receiving the Padma awar

PUDUCHERRY

09 November 2021 00:34 IST

Munusamy has received several national and State awards

Terracotta artist V. K. Munusamy was conferred with the Padma award at a function at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

He received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind.

Mr. Munusamy has received several awards, including six national awards and State awards. Born in a small hamlet near Villianur, he got exposed to the art at a very young age, thanks to his parents.

