Tax collection dips due to COVID-19 crisis

PUDUCHERRY

06 August 2020 22:55 IST

Only 40% of tax could be collected, says Narayanasamy

The restrictions prevalent due to the spread of novel coronavirus has caused a substantial dip in tax collection in the Union Territory, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said here on Thursday.

During an online press conference, the Chief Minister said that as in other States, the economy of the Union Territory had also suffered due to coronavirus restrictions and only 40% of tax could be collected.

While internal resource mobilisation had taken a beating, the Central assistance had also not come forth. The Centre owes the Union Territory ₹560 crore as GST compensation, he said.

Recalling the findings of a study conducted by the Madras School of Economics, the Chief Minister said the territorial administration was eligible to obtain 41% of tax collection as Central allocation.

Going by the study, the Chief Minister said this year the Union Territory was eligible to get ₹2,900 crore as assistance but the Centre had only allocated ₹1,700 crore.

Mr. Narayanasamy said he had written a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman apprising her of the need to immediately release GST compensation and increase the financial allocation to the Union Territory.

The Chief Minister, who inspected the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute earlier in the day, said he had cleared a file allowing temporary recruitment of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff to attend to the growing number of COVID-19 patients.

The testing facility has substantially improved at the medical college with the arrival of new equipment that could test around 270 samples. The medical college itself could test around 400 samples a day, he said, adding that JIPMER could test another 900 samples.

The improvement in facilities had helped the Union Territory ramp up testing. From around 250 to 300 tests per day, it had gone up to 900 tests, the Chief Minister said. He also appealed to the public to compulsorily wear mask while coming out in public.

Six teams constituted

The Health Department has constituted six teams, headed by a senior doctor, to monitor the health of people under home isolation.

The medical officers heading the team are C. Sivaramachandra (9894919589), Larousse Annibal (9894911063), D. Sivaradjou (9443293479), S. Ramasubramanian (9443293001), S. Sendhamizan (99442288083) and Harsh Vardhan Sharma (9443768506). A nursing officer and ANM staff would be part of the team, said an official.