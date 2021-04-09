Tamilisai Soundararajan visits art and craft village

PUDUCHERRY

09 April 2021 01:28 IST

L-G discusses with officials means to improve artisans’ income

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday visited the Art and Craft village at Murungapakkam.

After a survey of the stalls and exhibited articles, the Lt. Governor enquired with the artisans about their craft and income.

The Lt. Governor also discussed with the accompanying officials the measures to be taken to improve the economic conditions of the artisans and increase the State’s revenue by increasing tourist visits.

New facilities for tourists

Ms. Soundararajan later inspected the Boat House at Nonankuppam and reached Paradise Beach on boat.

After inspecting the facilities provided at the Beach, she held discussions with the officials regarding introduction of new facilities to promote tourism and tourism revenue.

C. Chandramouli and A. P. Maheshwari, Advisers to the Lt. Governor; T. Arun, Tourism Secretary; and G. K. Maran, Managing Director of Puducherry Tourism Development Corporation, were present during the inspection.