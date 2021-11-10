Tamilisai Soundararajan to attend Governors’ meet in Delhi

Puducherry

She will be presenting Puducherry’s case at the conference

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will be presenting the case for the immediate and short-term sectoral needs of the Union Territory of Puducherry at the conference of Governors and Lt. Governors scheduled at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.

Ms. Soundararajan has already left Puducherry for Telangana, where she is administrating as Governor, and will proceed for the conference from there, a spokesman for Raj Nivas said.

President Ram Nath Kovind will be presiding over the 51st conference of Governors and Lieutenant Governors.

This is the fourth such meeting to be presided by him.

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also attend the conference.

Ms. Soundararajan is also scheduled to participate in the Southern Zonal Council meeting to be held at Tirupati on November 14.

The one-day conference, chaired by the Union Home Minister, will be attended by Chief Ministers of southern States, Lieutenant Governors of Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the Administrator of Lakshadweep.