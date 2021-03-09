Tamilisai Soundararajan presented Global Women of Excellence Award

PUDUCHERRY

09 March 2021 01:32 IST

Award presented during 9th Congressional International Women’s Day Gala

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was presented the Top 20 Global Women of Excellence Award for 2020 at a US event that was live-streamed in the wee hours of Monday. She joined a league of extraordinary women achievers across the world chosen for the award, including US Vice President Kamala Harris.

The award instituted by the US Congressional Multi Advisory Task Force led by Congressman Danny K. Davis, Representative of Illinois’s 7th Congressional district, was presented during the 9th Congressional International Women’s Day Gala at Naperville, Illinois.

The top 20 women from across the world who had touched excellence were honoured on the occasion. Ms. Soundararajan was introduced to the audience as a physician who rose up the ranks of the BJP in Tamil Nadu to be appointed Governor of Telangana and later Lt. Governor of Puducherry. She spearheads the COVID-19 vaccination drive in both places. In her web address from the Raj Nivas, the Lt. Governor said that with the honour of being chosen for the award along with so many distinguished women came the responsibility to strive harder to create a better world.

Advertising

Advertising

The citation said Ms. Soundararajan was chosen to be honoured for being an ardent advocate of women’s rights, gender parity, women empowerment and women equality, apart from making a difference to the society through her efforts. Her fight to protect women rights and for gender equality began even when she was in the medical college. She also put in efforts for improving the lives of tribals during her stint in public service, the citation said. The Lt. Governor also participated in a few other events to celebrate International Women’s Day.

At a function hosted by the Department of Women and Child Development at the Gandhi Thidal, the Lt. Governor presented Women Achiever awards to winners from various departments.

Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar, C. Udhaya Kumar, Welfare Secretary, A. P. Maheshwari, adviser to the LG, S. Indira, Nodal Office, Indian System of Medicine, J. Marie Anna Dayavady, advocate, S. Asokan, Director of the department and S. Amutha, deputy director, also participated. Later, Ms. Soundararajan exchanged greetings with women staff employed across all levels at the Raj Nivas.