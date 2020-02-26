Students resume protest

PUDUCHERRY

26 February 2020 23:29 IST

Around 100 students of Pondicherry University resumed their sit in protest at the Administrative block on the campus on Wednesday hours after the convocation was over.

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, who is the chancellor of the university, had addressed the students and presented gold medals and certificates at the convocation held earlier in the day.

After the Vice-President left, the students who were removed from the administrative block in view of the security for the visiting Vice-President and kept in the Madanjeet Singh Institute of South Asian Regional Cooperation (MISARC) during the last 20 hours on the university campus were let out and they resumed the stir in the afternoon.

