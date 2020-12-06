Stalin distributes relief to rain-affected persons

CUDDALORE

06 December 2020 03:29 IST

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday visited rain-affected areas in Kurunjipadi Assembly constituency and distributed relief to those affected by waterlogging.

Mr. Stalin accompanied by former Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam inspected paddy fields submerged in rain water at Pathrampattu near Mettupalayam. He also inspected the Perumal Eri in Kurunjipadi and affected areas on the banks of the Lower Paravanar river in Therkupoovanikuppam.

The DMK president also visited affected areas in Chidambaram and distributed food and bedsheets to the affected persons.

