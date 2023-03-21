March 21, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry government has constituted a special wing in the Revenue Department to deal with land grabbing complaints, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said in the Assembly on Tuesday.

The wing will have Sub Collector (Revenue), Superintendent of Police, Tahsildar and Sub Registrar as members. Necessary notification constituting the committee was issued recently, he said, while replying to a question by nominated legislator Ashok Babu. The legislator requested the Chief Minister to include a lawyer in the committee.

Replying to another question by AINRC member A.K.D. Arumugham, the Chief Minister said several people have utilised the financial assistance offered by the government to construct houses under Kamaraj Housing Scheme.

A few applicants have taken up to ₹40,000 from the Slum Clearance Board after pledging title deed of their land. However, the amount received as first instalment for construction of houses was not utilised for the intended purpose by some applicants. The construction of houses of such applicants got stalled, he said.

Mr. Arumugham said the board was now asking applicants to remit the Principal amount and the interest to release the pledged land document.

To this, the Chief Minister said the government would consider giving exemption for payment of principal amount alone. The government was willing to release the documents provided the applicant was willing to pay the principal amount obtained, the Chief Minister said.

Replying to a query by Independent legislator M. Sivasankaran, Home Minister A. Namassivayam said the government has initiated steps to utilise the land at Sedarapet for industrial purpose. A part of the land would be used to set up a Pharma Park. The Chief Minister has already held discussion regarding the setting up of the park, he added.

