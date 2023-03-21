ADVERTISEMENT

Special wing set up in Revenue Department to deal with land grabbing complaints, says Puducherry Chief Minister

March 21, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Chief Minister said several people have utilised the financial assistance offered by the government to construct houses under Kamaraj Housing Scheme. 

The Hindu Bureau

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy. File | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

The Puducherry government has constituted a special wing in the Revenue Department to deal with land grabbing complaints, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said in the Assembly on Tuesday. 

The wing will have Sub Collector (Revenue), Superintendent of Police, Tahsildar and Sub Registrar as members. Necessary notification constituting the committee was issued recently, he said, while replying to a question by nominated legislator Ashok Babu. The legislator requested the Chief Minister to include a lawyer in the committee. 

Replying to another question by AINRC member A.K.D. Arumugham, the Chief Minister said several people have utilised the financial assistance offered by the government to construct houses under Kamaraj Housing Scheme. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A few applicants have taken up to ₹40,000 from the Slum Clearance Board after pledging title deed of their land. However, the amount received as first instalment for construction of houses was not utilised for the intended purpose by some applicants. The construction of houses of such applicants got stalled, he said.  

Mr. Arumugham said the board was now asking applicants to remit the Principal amount and the interest to release the pledged land document. 

To this, the Chief Minister said the government would consider giving exemption for payment of principal amount alone. The government was willing to release the documents provided the applicant was willing to pay the principal amount obtained, the Chief Minister said.

Replying to a query by Independent legislator M. Sivasankaran, Home Minister A. Namassivayam said the government has initiated steps to utilise the land at Sedarapet for industrial purpose. A part of the land would be used to set up a Pharma Park. The Chief Minister has already held discussion regarding the setting up of the park, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Puducherry

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US