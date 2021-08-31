Speaker directs officials to be present in the Assembly

Speaker R. Selvam holding a meeting with Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar over the absence of officials in the Assembly.

PUDUCHERRY

31 August 2021 03:35 IST

He holds meeting with Chief Secretary, expresses displeasure

Speaker R. Selvam on Monday directed senior officials and heads of departments to be present in the Puducherry Assembly when the House was in session.

Mr. Selvam said it was important for officials to listen to the grievances of legislators.

Raising the issue of absence of officials in the House, Independent legislator P. R. Siva said the attendance of senior officials and heads of departments was must as they are the ones who take forward issues raised by the elected representatives.

Their absence from the House would not be right, he added.

Later in the day, the Speaker held a meeting with Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar.

He personally expressed his displeasure over the absence of officials from the House. Mr. Selvam wanted the Chief Secretary to direct his subordinates to be present in the Assembly from Tuesday.

Legislators were also present in the meeting, he added.