Second phase of polling peaceful in Villupuram and Kallakurichi districts

VILLUPURAM

10 October 2021 00:03 IST

4,000 police personnel deployed to ensure peaceful conduct of polls

The second phase of the rural local bodies poll went off peacefully in Villupuram and Kallakurichi districts on Saturday amid tight security.

Villupuram district registered an impressive turnout of 70.64% as of 3 p.m. while Kallakurichi district recorded 65.84% polling.

The second phase covered 11 panchayat unions — six in Villupuram district and five in Kallakurichi district. As many as 12,019 candidates are in the fray for 3,921 posts in the two districts.

Voting began in over 2,300 booths amid tight security. Brisk polling was reported in Villupuram from morning. The district recorded 13.88% by 9 a.m. The percentage went up to 32.41 by 11 a.m. and 70.64% by 3 p.m.

More than 500 voters in Virpattu village in Vallam block boycotted the poll. The villagers hoisted black flags in their houses demanding that Virpattu be declared a separate Panchayat.

In Villupuram, the highest voter turnout was witnessed in Mailam panchayat union with 73.85% at 3 p.m. while the lowest was in Kaanai panchayat union with 67.68%.

An estimated 65.84% of voters cast their votes till 3 p.m. in the second phase of the rural local bodies pollheld in Kallakurichi district.

Polling was peaceful, District Election Officer and Collector P.N. Sridhar said after inspecting the polling stations.

Adequate security has been posted at 52 polling booths identified sensitive.

The district recorded 12.07% at 9 a.m. The percentage went up to 29.18% at 11 a.m. and 65.84% by 3 p.m.

Over 4,000 police personnel were deployed in the two districts to ensure the peaceful conduct of the polls.